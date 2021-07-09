UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

