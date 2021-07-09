UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CNR opened at $16.84 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

