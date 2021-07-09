UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in James River Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 51,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in James River Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in James River Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $35.75 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

