UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,988,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 430,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

