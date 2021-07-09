UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 314,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 298,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.99 million, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.