UBS Group AG Sells 17,244 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after buying an additional 70,722 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 395,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 914,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.