UBS Group AG Sells 28,038 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gannett were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,072,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth $12,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 92,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

