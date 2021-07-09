UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JRVR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 208,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after buying an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in James River Group by 336.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

