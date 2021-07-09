UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.35 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

EPA AF opened at €4.10 ($4.82) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.50. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

