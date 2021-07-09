UBS Group Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $300.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.10.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $241.33 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $269.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.45. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

