UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

NYSE UNF opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.96. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $160.70 and a 12 month high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

