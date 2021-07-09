Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $220.53. 11,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.87. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

