Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $162.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.