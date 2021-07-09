Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

UPWK opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.