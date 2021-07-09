Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 761.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 203,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

