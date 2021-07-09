Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.89. 249,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,967. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.