Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,612,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,132,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,230,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,779,000.

MGV stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

