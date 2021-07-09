Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

VPU opened at $141.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.65. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.22 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

