Veil Trading Down 11% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.31 million and $95.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.96 or 1.00024684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.87 or 0.01245440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00379946 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00384735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006522 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004681 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

