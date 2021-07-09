Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,729 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.53% of Verisk Analytics worth $152,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $90,517,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after buying an additional 318,863 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $181.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

