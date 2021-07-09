Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,540,000 after acquiring an additional 101,178 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

VRRM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 6,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

