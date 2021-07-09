Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 264,112 shares.The stock last traded at $27.27 and had previously closed at $27.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,528,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

