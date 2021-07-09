Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

