Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

VCTR stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

