Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $172.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.43 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

