Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $379.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

