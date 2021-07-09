Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.19.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $291.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.02. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

