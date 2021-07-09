Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $611,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RHI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

NYSE:RHI opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

