Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 80,388 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:COG opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.