Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 347,696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

