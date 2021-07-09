Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $170.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.