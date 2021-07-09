Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $7.15 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $284.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

