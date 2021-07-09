VITE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.12 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, VITE has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00069918 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000210 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,504,282 coins and its circulating supply is 484,933,171 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

