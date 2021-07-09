Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of VVOS opened at $4.90 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

