Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

