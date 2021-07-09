Vortex Defi Trading Down 23% This Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $55,187.38 and $13,839.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

