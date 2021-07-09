Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $174.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $114.43 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

