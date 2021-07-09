W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,277,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.33.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $449.70 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.50 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

