Wall Street Games Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $648,885.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00120798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00164857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.23 or 1.00037431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00941823 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

