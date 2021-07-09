Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year High at $144.75

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.75 and last traded at $144.67, with a volume of 23190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $510,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

