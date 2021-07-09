Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $378.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Waters is benefiting from growth in its top global pharma accounts. Further, solid momentum across new product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS remains positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening presence in the industrial, pharmaceutical, and governmental and academic end-markets remains a tailwind. Further, the company’s growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories are aiding it in gaining traction in large molecule market. Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is another positive. Further, the company remains optimistic regarding its strong growth initiatives and new product introductions Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind. As a result, sluggishness in the demand environment is a concern.”

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $365.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.90. Waters has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $366.05.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Waters by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Waters by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,995 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 113,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

