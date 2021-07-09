wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Achieves $48,048.70

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded 62.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $48,048.70 and $234.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 66.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

