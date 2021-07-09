WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $295.00 to $277.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WD-40 traded as low as $255.46 and last traded at $255.46. 4,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 76,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3,375.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter worth $398,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.