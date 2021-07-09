WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,888 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $107.87 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

