WeBlock (WON) Achieves Market Cap of $51,618.06

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One WeBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WeBlock has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WeBlock has a total market capitalization of $51,618.06 and $5,965.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.43 or 0.00898973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005211 BTC.

WON is a coin. WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 coins. WeBlock’s official Twitter account is @WeBlockEnglish . WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock . The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “WeBounty is an intelligent traffic growth solution for community and social media. Through the seamless cooperation of behavioural incentive mechanism and smart robot, it helps anyone to establish an influential community from diversified areas. “

