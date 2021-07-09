Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sprout Social (SPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/24/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/18/2021 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Sprout Social was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/12/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/11/2021 – Sprout Social was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/3/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

6/1/2021 – Sprout Social is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Sprout Social was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

5/18/2021 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

5/14/2021 – Sprout Social was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.75. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $95.75.

Get Sprout Social Inc alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $1,154,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,291 shares of company stock valued at $16,331,460 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.