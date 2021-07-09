Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $148,000 Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

