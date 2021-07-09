Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

