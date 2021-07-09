Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 96.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 255,800 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 111,919 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 854,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 137,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBLU stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.