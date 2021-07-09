Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 73,141 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,141 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

MSOS stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.49.

